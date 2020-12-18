Check out exclusive new photos from the Batwoman season 2 premiere

She's vengeance. She's the night. She's Batwoman!

EW is debuting exclusive new photos from Batwoman's season 2 premiere (Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.), which will introduce Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman.

When the CW superhero drama returns, Leslie's Ryan Wilder, a homeless martial arts expert, stumbles upon the Batsuit after original Batwoman Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) mysterious disappearance. After years of feeling powerless within Gotham City's corrupt system, she views the cowl as a way to regain her power so she takes it out for a spin — which eventually leads to the moment depicted in the adjacent image.