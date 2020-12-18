Check out exclusive new photos from the Batwoman season 2 premiere
Under the cowl
She's vengeance. She's the night. She's Batwoman!
EW is debuting exclusive new photos from Batwoman's season 2 premiere (Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.), which will introduce Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman.
When the CW superhero drama returns, Leslie's Ryan Wilder, a homeless martial arts expert, stumbles upon the Batsuit after original Batwoman Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) mysterious disappearance. After years of feeling powerless within Gotham City's corrupt system, she views the cowl as a way to regain her power so she takes it out for a spin — which eventually leads to the moment depicted in the adjacent image.
A momentous meeting
And here's the reverse shot of the scene in the previous slide: Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) coming face to face with Ryan for the first time.
A sinister homecoming
Amid all of the new Batwoman news, it's easy to forget that season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger: Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gave Tommy Elliot/Hush a new face so that he could infiltrate Wayne Tower as Bruce Wayne (Warren Christie) and steal the Kryptonite shard, which is the only thing that can penetrate the otherwise impenetrable Batsuit. Here, Hush-as-Bruce Wayne plays with a dangerous-looking Bat-gadget.
A sinister homecoming, pt. 2
Luke is reunited with a man he thinks is Bruce Wayne.
Life inside a van
Ryan lives in a van, and her plant is her most prized possession. Coincidentally, Leslie is a huge plant person in real life (one of the many ways she relates to Ryan). During the show's DC FanDome panel, Leslie revealed that she actually names her plants.
Lights up!
Head Crow Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) declared war on Batwoman at the end of season 1. So why did he turn the Bat-Signal back on?
You've got mail
Based on Agent Sophie Moore's (Meagan Tandy) reaction, getting bad news in a letter doesn't make it hurt any less.
Staring down the barrel of a gun
The list of people who want to pull a gun on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) — who looks particularly distraught — is probably very long.
Hot wheels
Here's another look at the Batmobile, which was revealed in the most recent promo.
Batwoman returns Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on The CW.