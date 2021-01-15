See every photo from Batwoman season 2

By Chancellor Agard
January 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST

Javicia Leslie stars as Ryan Wilder, the martial arts expert who picks up the Batwoman mantle after Kate Kane mysteriously disappears on The CW's Batwoman (Sundays at 8 p.m.).

Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson, left) and Mary Hamilton's (Nicole Kang, right) dynamic with Ryan will evolve as the season progresses. "Mary has always been Team Ryan, but Luke hasn't always been Team Ryan," Leslie recently told EW. "Luke has definitely made Ryan fight for his respect, trust, and loyalty." 

Here's the logline for the episode (airing Jan. 24): "After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate."

"That's my girl!" said Leslie about her relationship with Kang (pictured). "We laugh, we joke, we dance, we sing. She's hilarious. We will catch something that the other doesn't catch and we'll laugh at it. And that's kind of how Ryan and Mary are. I think that they're just not as goofy as Nicole and I are." 

The maniacal Alice (Rachel Skarsten, left) must find a new raison d'etre in season 2 after the mysterious disappearance of her twin sister, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a.k.a. the original Batwoman, whose demise she was plotting at the end of season 1. "Now the question is, how will Alice deal with not having this core drive driving her?" Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries recently told EW. "What is Alice like when she's untethered to an idea? And you don't want somebody like that to have ideal hands, more or less." 

Skarsten as Alice and Christina Wolfe as Julia Pennyworth

Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane.

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, and Scott as Jacob Kane. 

Here's the official logline for the season 2 premiere: "Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as 'Batwoman' and 'Bruce' square off in the action-packed season premiere."

Leslie as Ryan Wilder. 

Johnson as Luke Fox

Leslie as Ryan Wilder.

Skarsten as Alice. 

Scott as Jacob Kane. 

Johnson as Luke Fox and Kang as Mary Hamilton. 

Warren Christie as the villain Hush masquerading as Bruce Wayne. 

Tandy as Sophie Moore.

Scott as Jacob Kane, and Skarsten as his villainous daughter Alice. 

The Batmobile. 

Johnson as Luke Fox. 

Leslie's Ryan meeting with her parole officer. 

Scott as Jacob Kane.

Kang as Mary Hamilton. 

Tandy as Sophie Moore. 

Christie as fake Bruce Wayne and Johnson as Luke Fox. 

