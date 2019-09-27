Meet the Arrowverse’s newest hero: Ruby Rose’s Batwoman. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Caroline Dries, Batwoman follows Kate Kane (Rose) as she becomes Gotham City’s newest caped crusader in her cousin Bruce Wayne’s absence. Her war on crime will pit her against the Joker-like Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who has her own plans for the beleaguered city. Click through to see all of the photos from season 1. We’ll update as new ones are released.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.