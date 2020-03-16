Batwoman production assistant injured in on-set accident

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Amanda Smith, a production assistant on The CW's Batwoman, suffered a severe injury while working on the Vancouver-based show.

According to a GoFundMe page setup for Smith, the injury occurred March 11 when "the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head." Smith's friend and colleague Tyler Mazzucco, who organized the fundraiser, further explained to The Vancouver Sun that Smith had her back to the machine and couldn't hear it because of traffic above.

"She underwent emergency spinal surgery to repair the damage," reads the GoFundMe page. "Unfortunately with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy. She has a burst T-12, and a T-11 ASIA A. She underwent a T-11-T-12 Laminectomy, and is fused from T-10-L2. She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down, however we are holding out hope that with time and rehabilitation, she might regain sensations in her legs."

In the wake of the incident, WBTV is cooperating with inquiries from Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia (WorkSafeBC).

"A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver," said WBTV in a statement obtained by EW. "Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees."

On Sunday, Mazzucco shared an update from Smith on the GoFundMe page where she thanked everyone who had donated so far.

"But a very important thank you to anyone who has been sending me kind words. So many of you have been sending me messages wishing me a well recovery but also complimenting my character or reminding me of things in my past that you remember fondly, and honestly I can't explain how much hope that is giving me," said Smith, who is also a comedian and cannot work for the foreseeable future. "I really was struggling with my self-esteem prior to this accident and so many of you are going out of your way to make me feel loved right now and show your support and its honestly the strongest thing that is going to help me recover from this process. Deep down I am scared as fuck because the future is still very unknown, but your support is allowing me to keep a very level head which is the most important thing I need right now."

As of right now, the Amanda Smith Rehabilitation Fund has raised $52,000 of its $100,00 goal.

Batwoman, like several other projects, suspended production last week as a precautionary response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greg Berlanti-produced show, which is currently in its first season, airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

