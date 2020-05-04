Batwoman finally reveals major Batman villain in first look photos

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's Batwoman episode "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe in You."

Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann) is finally embracing his supervillain destiny on Batwoman.

On Sunday, the CW drama unveiled a first look at the Bruce Wayne obsessed baddie's transformation into the Batman rogue Hush, facial bandages and all. Hush will make his grand entrance in next week's episode, titled "A Secret Kept From All the Rest," but the promo above and new photos below provide a glimpse at the iconic baddie.

Batwoman has been building toward this moment since the beginning of the season — specifically episode 3, which marked the Revenge alum's first appearance as Tommy. Batwoman (Ruby Rose) foiled his plan to kill Batman, and Tommy was imprisoned in Arkham Asylum. Mann returned in last week's episode, which also revealed that Tommy was responsible for the murder of Lucius Fox, Luke's (Camrus Johnson) father.

In tonight's installment, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Mouse (Sam Littlefield) struck a deal with Tommy: They would help him escape Arkham with a new face in exchange for Lucius' journal, which contained a failsafe to take down Batman in case the Batsuit ever fell into the wrong hands. Said plan involved carving up Tommy's face, which explains the bandages in the photos.

Here's the official logline for next Sunday's hour: When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

