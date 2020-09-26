New Batwoman Javicia Leslie shares first look of her in the Batsuit: 'Look out, Gotham'

Gotham's new protector has arrived.

New Batwoman star Javicia Leslie has given us our first real look at her character, Ryan Wilder, in costume, posting a shot from the CW show on Instagram. "Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go..." the actress wrote. "But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit."

Leslie is stepping into the lead for Batwoman's second season, following former star Ruby Rose's unexpected exit. Her character will take up the Scarlet Knight's mantle after Rose's Kate Kane disappears.

"When I read the character description, it was definitely me," Leslie previously said of Ryan. "I loved the idea that it’s like goofy meets badass meets a person who doesn’t like to be told what to do, a person who does not like to follow the rules."

"This has literally been my dream," she added. "It’s so funny because in May I did an interview and I said, 'One of my future goals and one of my biggest dreams is to become a superhero.' I wanted to be a Black superhero. You don’t get to see that that often. Then a month later, I become the first Black Batwoman."

Showrunner Caroline Dries also said Ryan's costume will "evolve" over the course of the season. "Ryan is like, 'For me to feel empowered in this thing, it needs to feel like I’m representing something I am fighting for,'" she said.

Batwoman season 2 is currently in production in Vancouver. The drama will return on the CW in 2021.

