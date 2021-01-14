Batwoman star Javicia Leslie suits up on set for EW’s digital cover shoot

Reflecting on the many different kinds of Black women she's already played in the last two years — roles in the CBS series God Friended Me, the 2019 romantic comedy Always a Bridesmaid, and BET crime drama The Family Business — Leslie says: "I think it was important for me to have those roles before this, because it's just a constant reminder of how dynamic we are, how necessary we are, and how important it is to see us on screen."