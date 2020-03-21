Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

How will Kate Kane's closest friends react to her killing August Cartwright? That's one of many questions raised by last week's Batwoman, which saw Kate break Batman's cardinal rule. As of right now, the Kane family is trying to keep it a secret (Sunday's episode begins with them burying the body, which is some quality family bonding time), but it feels as though it's only a matter of time before Kate's inner circle finds out. For his part, Camrus Johnson doesn't think Luke "would be really happy about it" if he learned what happened.

"Batman had a code for a reason, and Luke looks up to Batman. He trusts Batman's rules, and he knows that if Batman succeeded for this long and stood by these rules, then everyone should," Luke Fox's portrayer tells EW.

That being said, "Luke knows some things about Bruce about Bruce that Kate doesn't, and vice-versa, so I think Luke might be surprisingly forgiving, but at the same time, I don't think he would be too forgiving too quickly," he adds. "I think it would take a little bit more time before he forgives her because murder is no small deal."

Johnson also suspects that killing Cartwright isn't the only issue Luke would have with this situation. "At the same time, I think Luke wants Kate to trust in him as much as possible and to tell him everything. So, I think it would hurt less knowing about this thing that she did, and I think it would hurt him more that she hasn't told him," he says.

As showrunner Caroline Dries told EW last week, if and when Kate decides to tell people is part of the journey Kate is on following this massive transgression. "Part of dealing with the consequences of this will be how Kate decides to tell, or not tell, the closest people in her life. That decision will give insight into how awful Kate feels about this," said Dries.

In the meantime, it's not like Luke doesn't have a lot to deal with. Earlier this season, the Executioner helped uncover corruption in Gotham City's judicial system, which called many convictions into question, including that of Reggie Harris, the man who was imprisoned for murdering Lucius Fox. In tomorrow night's episode, a judge reexamines Reggie's conviction, forcing Luke to revisit the trauma of his father's death all over again.

"Luke doesn’t want anything more than for Reggie Harris to stay in jail because this has been so much for him over the years. He thought he was past this and the fact that he has to relive this all over again is so much for him. That’s why he doesn’t really want Kate involved. He just wants to go to courtroom and deal with it by himself because he doesn’t want it to be a thing all over again. He’s been through this trauma once before," says Johnson. "Since he’s done all this healing on his own, it’s really hard for him to go through this all over again. No matter what the answer is — if Reggie leaves jail or if he stays in jail — it’s him having to heal this wound once again."

