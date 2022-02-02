Batwoman (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Directing isn't anything new to Batwoman's Camrus Johnson. The actor, who plays Luke Fox/Batwing on the superhero show, has helmed two animated short films, the festival darling Grab My Hand and the NAACP Image Award-nominated She Dreams at Sunrise, and the live-action short Blue Bison. Yet, he still can't believe that he stepped behind the camera on an episode of the CW Arrowverse drama.

"When I booked this show in 2019, if you had asked me if I was ever going to direct an episode of TV, I [would've asked], 'What does that even mean?' How do you do that?' " Johnson, who plays Luke Fox, a.k.a. Batwing, tells EW with a chuckle. "I never in my mind imagined that this young Black kid from the middle of nowhere Georgia would be directing an episode of a CW show, especially a DC superhero." Despite he's disbelief, he's more than glad that he took on this challenge. "I'm so proud of what we did."

Titled "Broken Toys," tonight's Batwoman installment marks Johnson's TV directorial debut. Given how central Nick Greegan's Marquis Jet, a.k.a. Joker 2.0, is to the hour's plot, Johnson feels like he couldn't have been given a better episode to direct.

"I got lucky and I'm very blessed," he says. "[The producers] must know the Joker is my favorite villain because they really made this a Joker-heavy episode."

Batwoman Camrus Johnson Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

Picking up where last week's episode left off, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the Bat Team are reeling from Jada Jet (Robin Givens) — a.k.a. Ryan and Jada's mother — revealing that Batwoman is responsible for the new generation of Batman rogues popping up around the city. As if crisis managing that situation wasn't enough, Marquis, who was desiccating in Mary's (Nicole Kang) clinic, has been reanimated and returns with a vengeance.

"He wakes up angry," Johnson teases. "For this whole episode, he is wildin' out. He is just trying his best to make Batwoman suffer, so we really got to play with that. When he wakes up, he's completely unhinged. He's been pretending to be somewhat sane, but now there's no pretending. There's no need for it. He's trying to show Batwoman that he's coming for her and he's closing in. The clock is ticking."

Johnson continues: "[I told] Nick, I just wanted him to have fun. I really wanted him to Joker out. The Joker's laugh, not just the character in general but Nick's specifically, I love so much. It's so important to the character. So, I told him early, 'I'm going to have you laugh a lot throughout this episode,' because I want you to add that uncomfortable but yet fun throughout this episode."

Even though Ryan wants them to stay on the sidelines because she's worried about what Marquis will do to them, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke ignore her wishes and team-up for their own mission.

"What I love about that is that [Meagan and I] haven't had a ton of scenes together in this season. I wanted it to be as energetic and fun as possible," he says. "They actually had this fight scene. In the script, they weren't supposed to do as much fighting. I wanted to see Luke and Sophie fighting more. So I did this really cool thing where I just tied two [separate] fights together. Although Luke and Sophie weren't supposed to be fighting as much, I added some stuff to it."

Batwoman Director Camrus Johnson and star Nicole Kang on 'Batwoman' | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

This subplot means that "Broken Toys" wasn't a Luke-lite episode, and thus Johnson was in several scenes and had to direct himself. Thankfully, his stunt double Jesse Miller, who is an actor in his own right, agreed to come in as his acting double when the audience didn't need to see his Johnson's face.

"Whenever the camera is behind my head or in the Batwing suit with the helmet down, it's actually Jesse in the scene," says Johnson. "He does such a freaking great job to the point I was like, 'Are you coming for my job right now?' So Jesse stepped in for me as much as we could get him in there. There were actually times during rehearsals and blocking that he would read with the cast just so I could watch. Then when I was actually on camera, I just had to trust my DP and AD and crew as much as possible and move on. Sometimes, I'd watch playback on the monitor, but directing TV, you don't have that kind of time [to do that every take]. It was a really, really fun challenge. I like that kind of pressure."

Meanwhile, Mary tries to reclaim some semblance of normalcy now that she's cured of the Poison Ivy infection. "Nicole did some beautiful work on this episode," says Johnson. "Basically, Mary is in this very uncomfortable position is that she's not sure how to get the trust and respect from the team. She made so many mistakes as Poison Ivy. She's trying her best to work her way back. She's going to find her way back, but it's just going to take some time."

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

