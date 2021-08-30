Batwoman (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Poison Ivy is officially coming (back) to Gotham City.

EW has learned that Agent Carter's Bridget Regan will recur as Poison Ivy, a.k.a. Pamala Isley, in Batwoman season 3.

A former botany student at Gotham University, Pamela "was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better," according to the official character description. "But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right… even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance. "

Poison Ivy Bridget Reagan, and Poison Ivy in the pages of DC Comics | Credit: The CW; DC Comics

Poison Ivy's introduction was first teased in the CW superhero drama's season 2 finale. That episode ended with several trophies Batman collected from his enemies over the years being let loose into the world, including the Penguin's umbrella, the Mad Hatter's hat, and one of Ivy's vines, which took root and started sprouting. All of those items are just sitting around waiting for someone to find them, which means Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat team will have their hands full in the new season.

"The tease we're making the audience is, 'These are loose out in the wild.' So anyone can literally come and pick them up," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told EW in June. "So it will be a combination of people who come and pick them up and the villains themselves, and derivatives of those villains. So Batwoman definitely has a huge problem next season."

Leslie was particularly excited about what that cliffhanger meant for her second year as Gotham's defender.

"So freaking epic," Leslie said in an interview with EW. "Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they've all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you're going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it's just going to be so much fun. I can't wait! I'm excited because we're about to start shooting season 3 and I can't wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes."

Regan isn't the only new addition to the season: Other new characters include Robin Givens as Jada Jet, Nick Creegan as Jada's son Marquis, and Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya.

Regan's other credits include Jane the Virgin, Grey's Anatomy, and White Collar.

Batwoman season 3 premieres Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

