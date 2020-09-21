Battlestar Galactica stars support castmate Michael Hogan's GoFundMe after brain injury

Friends of Battlestar Galactica actor Michael Hogan are rallying in support after the star suffered a brain bleed due to an accident in February.

Actress and musician Shari Ulrich is among the organizers of a GoFundMe set up to help cover the costs of treatment and therapy for her friend Hogan, who played Colonel Saul Tigh on the sci-fi franchise.

On Feb. 17, after participating in a Battlestar Galactica convention in Vancouver, Hogan fell and hit his head at dinner. He suffered a brain bleed and had to undergo emergency surgery the next morning, but was still left with health issues.

"The accident left him with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment, and an inability to swallow," Hogan's wife Susan wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Then things became incredibly more difficult during the COVID pandemic with visits by family being restricted then denied and no care team (physiotherapist, OT, speech therapist, etc. ) allowed in."

Although Hogan has since regained his speech and is "largely coherent," Ulrich wrote that "it is unlikely Michael will be able to work again." She encouraged fans to help fund his long-term care so that his wife would not have to shoulder the full financial weight. The GoFundMe has now raised over $40,000 of the $150,000 goal.

Hogan's Battlestar Galactica costar Tricia Helfer, who played Number Six, was one of many who showed support for the fundraiser on social media.

"Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now," she tweeted. "Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time. Here’s where we all can help him and his family"

Other BSG alums, like producer Jane Espenson and actress Keegan Connor Tracy, also raised awareness for Hogan's fund.

"Michael Hogan, our own Colonel Tigh. He is a wonderful, kind soul who could use our help," Espenson wrote.

"I’ve known Michael and his family since my earliest days as an actor. I know they have many fans," Tracy tweeted. "Wishing the best for their family and a recovery from this terrible health crisis."

An industry veteran whose first onscreen role came in the 1978 film High-Ballin', Hogan has played Colonel Tigh off and on in many productions in the BSG franchise, including the main series from 2004-2009 as well as TV films like The Resistance and The Plan.

Hogan is also known for portraying Gerard Argent in MTV's Teen Wolf and Otto Gerhardt in FX's Fargo. He most recently appeared in this year's Sonic the Hedgehog movie and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Ontario-bred actor has also starred in numerous Canadian films and series.