That's all for now, Alfred.

"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world," an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement.

Jack Bannon on 'Pennyworth' Jack Bannon on 'Pennyworth' | Credit: Colin Hutton/HBO Max

Pennyworth starred Jack Bannon as the titular Alfred Pennyworth, and showed his early adventures in London as a military veteran moving into private security and investigative work. In this alternate history, a fascist coup in post-World War II England led to a contentious civil war, and season 3 showed the very beginnings of superheroes and supervillains emerging in the world destined to eventually become the DC universe. The show began on Epix (now known as MGM+) before moving to HBO Max for its third season.

Pennyworth also starred Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz as Thomas and Martha Wayne, parents of the future Batman. Aldridge has gone on to star in two movies in recent months: December's Spoiler Alert and M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, in theaters Friday.

