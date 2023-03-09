One of the most important things about Batman is that no matter how many times he gets beaten down, he always gets back up. And it seems the same can said of his screen adaptations: EW has confirmed that the new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader has been picked up by Amazon after being scrapped at HBO Max last year.

It may not look like it either. Batman: Caped Crusader is set to utilize "state-of-the-art animation techniques" to "once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world," per the original announcement.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' 'Batman: Caped Crusader' | Credit: Warner Bros.

The series was never billed as a reboot or continuation of B:TAS (though fans who are looking for such a thing can check out Paul Dini's recent comic series Batman: The Adventures Continue). In a joint statement at the time of the initial announcement, Abrams, Reeves, and Timm said, "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

No release date has yet been announced for Batman: Caped Crusader, although it will last at least two seasons on Amazon's Prime Video platform. Accomplished comic writer Ed Brubaker (who co-created the Winter Soldier at Marvel) is also an executive producer on the series, as well as head writer. He has some experience with Amazon too, having collaborated with director Nicolas Winding Refn on the series Too Old To Die Young in 2017.