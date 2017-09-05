Batman: The Animated Series: The 25 Best Episodes, Ranked

Over the last three decades, there have been multiple Batman movies and cartoons, dozens of toys, at least one massively successful video game franchise, and countless comic books. But it was Batman: The Animated Series — which premiered Sept. 5, 1992 — that provided this era's definitive version of the Dark Knight. Kevin Conroy's layered performance as Batman sounded both dedicated and capable, while Mark Hamill made the Joker both hilarious and terrifying in a way no one else has equaled. Over the course of 85 episodes, almost every major player in Gotham City got a showcase, as Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and the rest of the show's creators streamlined Batman's complicated and tangled history into one comprehensive story universe. Here are our 25 favorite episodes, ranked.

(Note: This gallery will follow the season-episode numbering listed on Amazon, where the series is available to purchase now, and thus treats The New Batman Adventures as season 4)