Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey mourns daughter Kayla's death at 25
Tragedy has struck one of the stars of Basketball Wives. Brooke Bailey confirmed via an Instagram post on Sunday that her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, has died.
"Forever my baby," Bailey wrote alongside photos of Kayla from childhood through adulthood. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."
The cause of Kayla's death was not immediately made clear.
In addition to the main post, Bailey shared other people's remembrances of her daughter on her Instagram Story.
"My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!!" Bailey wrote in her Story captions. "The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."
In subsequent updates, Bailey continued, "Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention...If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life."
After appearing on Basketball Wives L.A. in the early 2010s, Bailey returned to the franchise for its 10th anniversary season last year.
