Happy days! Barry finally begins filming long-awaited season 3

Hader, who won consecutive Emmys for his performance as hitman-turned-actor-turned-still-a-hitman Barry Berkman, previously revealed that the third season was a week away from shooting when the COVID-19 pandemic originally forced the world into lockdown. "Season 3 is completely written and ready to go, and then during this time we actually went and wrote season 4, so we have both of those done," Hader told Seth Meyers back in January. "We're just waiting until we can start shooting again."

"At the beginning of the season, I wanted the season to be bookended by Barry coming out of darkness and then retreating into darkness," said Hader, who also directed and co-wrote the installment. "So in episode 1, when he comes out of the stage area, he's coming out of darkness and tries to get everyone together to do Front Page. And then at the end is him walking away into darkness and all of the lights going out. So he lives in the shadows and tried to come out into the light to live this virtuous life, and he just can't do it. When I watch that, it's this weird acceptance of who he is. The title of this episode could have been 'Fuches was Right.' Barry is a violent piece of s---. Fuches was the one in episode 3 that's like, 'No one wants truth, they just want Braveheart,' and Sally's story proves that. The cynical character is right at the end of the season. And I actually believe him as well, so that sucks."