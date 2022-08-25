"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," Ferreira wrote on Instagram.

Kat's out of the bag: Barbie Ferreira says she's leaving Euphoria ahead of season 3

High school doesn't last forever, even fictional ones. And one of television's most popular and acclaimed high schools is losing a beloved co-ed.

Barbie Ferreira, who plays body- and sex-positive Kat Hernandez on HBO's Euphoria, announced that she would be saying a "teary-eyed goodbye" to the character.

Ferreira broke the news via Instagram story, featuring artwork by co-star Hunter Schafer, and writing:

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

EW has reached out to HBO's reps for comment.

Season two of Euphoria found Kat coming into her own, quitting her job as a dominatrix, and attempting to deal with her body image issues. While it's unclear what will become of Kat moving forward, the third season of Euphoria is a go after the controversial teen drama doubled its audience between its first two.

Euphoria's blockbuster second season is up for 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series with acting noms for Zendaya (who made history when she won in 2020, and is nominated an additional three times as a producer and songwriter), Sydney Sweeney, and Colman Domingo.

No date has been set for the premiere of Euphoria season three.

