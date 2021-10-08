Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran apologized on social media for making a questionable joke at Whoopi Goldberg's expense while appearing on The View Thursday.

After the taping, Corcoran posted a video message on Twitter, captioned "Love ya Whoopi!"

"I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi," the businesswoman said. "She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry."

The insulting joke occurred after Corcoran explained how Emma Grede, founder and CEO of size-inclusive denim brand Good American, is set to be the first Black, female guest shark on Shark Tank.

"Will they fit this COVID [butt]?" Goldberg joked. Alluding to how she and fellow The View host Ana Navarro both gained weight during the pandemic (as many people did), she added, "If [the jeans] fit two COVID butts, we'll be fine."

Corcoran then quipped, "When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs."

As Goldberg looked less than amused by this remark, Navarro came to her defense. "Let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV," she said in reference to Corcoran's attire.

The interaction begins around the 4:36 mark in the video below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.