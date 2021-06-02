Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Andra Day, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., Amanda Gorman, and more will perform pieces across 10 episodes of We the People.

Barack and Michelle Obama will teach kids about government with new animated Netflix series

Netflix has elected Barack and Michelle Obama to a new position of power at the head of their upcoming animated series.

The Obamas announced Wednesday they have produced We the People, a 10-episode television series aimed at educating children on United States civics lessons, for the streaming service.

Across all three-minute music videos, the Obamas have enlisted artists H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Cordae, Frozen's Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, In the Heights helmer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, KYLE, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe, and poet Amanda Gorman to perform original songs and compositions that will soundtrack each narrative.

A press release bills the series as "an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world."

Episodes were directed by Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing, and Kendra Ryan.

Doc McStuffins writer Chris Nee created the series, with the Obamas serving as executive producers alongside TV icon Kenya Barris (Black-ish), Tonia Davis, and Priya Swaminathan.

Ahead of We the People's July 4 premiere date on Netflix, the show will premiere at a free screening in the DOCS Talks section of the AFI DOCS film festival on Thursday, June 24. Watch the first trailer above, and see more first-look images below.

