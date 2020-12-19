Barack Obama shares his favorite pop culture of 2020: The Queen's Gambit, 'Savage Remix,' more

It's that time of year again: The time when Barack Obama shares his favorite pop culture of the year.

As usual, the former president is showing off his impeccable taste, with many of his picks lining up with EW's lists of the best movies, books, and TV shows of the year. His reading list — which, as Obama noted on Twitter, "deliberately" omits his memoir A Promised Land — includes Deacon King Kong by James McBride, Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar, and The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (EW's pick for the best book of the year).

Lastly, the former commander-in-chief shared an eclectic list of his favorite songs of the year, noting he "had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha." The list ranges from Bruce Springsteen's "Ghosts" and Bob Dylan's "Goodbye Jimmy Reed" to Bad Bunny's "La Difícil," Dua Lipa's "Levitating" remix with DaBaby, and that immortal bop, Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé.

Interestingly, nothing by Drake made the list, despite the rapper having Obama's "stamp of approval" to play him in a biopic. Well, you can't win 'em all.

Obama's A Promised Land, the first of a planned two-volume memoir, is on sale now.