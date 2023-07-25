Margera blames his former co-stars for "ruining" his "money-makers" and "what he loves" in the song.

Bam Margera is taking his former Jackass crew to task on Australian rappers' Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel's new single "Feel Like Bam." The track chronicles the cornucopia of grudges Margera has been holding against his crude companions. But it also doubles as a tirade against series co-creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine.

"I had to ruin my entire Element career early and retire my jersey," Margera can be heard saying at the beginning of the track, which premiered on Friday. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as the former Jackass favorite doubles down and drops his vitriolic verse later in the song.

Bam-Margera,-Johnny-Knoxville,-Steve-O Bam Margera, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O | Credit: Tom Briglia/FilmMagic; Monica Schipper/WireImage; Michael Schwartz/Getty

No cast member is safe as he goes in on his old co-stars, accusing them of "ruining his money-makers." In one verse, he's especially raring to fight, challenging Knoxville to pull up so he can take his frustrations out on him: "Double dare Knoxville, he's going to be there, so find out if he has the stuff to find out when I'm going to f--- you up," Margera raps.

"F--- 'em all – especially Jeff Tremaine, he's a greedy, fat, fucking p---y that makes everyone sign a contract that says everyone can get hurt but him," the scorned skateboarder concluded. "F--- 'em all."

Tremaine previously applied for a three-year restraining order for himself and his family in 2020. Margera was fired from Jackass Forever over his alleged Adderall use. The star responded in kind by sending Tremaine death threats, and there's been bad blood between the two ever since.

Margera has been in the spotlight with addiction issues over the past few years. This string of insults set to music comes just months after Steve-O pleaded with his friend to seek out sobriety before he passes away.

"I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice," Steve-O commented via Instagram February. "You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."

Margera entered a detox program and left early in June, and threatened to "smoke crack" until he died unless he was allowed visitation with his son Phoenix, who he shares with estranged wife Nicole Boyd.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: