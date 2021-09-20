The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams by channeling the actor's famous Baltimore-based character from The Wire at their Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the kickoff, the stadium-packed crowd cheered as a whistle to the tune of "The Farmer in the Dell" resounded throughout the arena. The football team shared a video of the moment on social media, captioning it, "For Omar."

Williams famously played one of Baltimore's most notorious stick-up artists, Omar Little, on the acclaimed HBO drama, which ran from 2002-2008.

wire08_18.JPG Michael K. Williams on 'The Wire' | Credit: Nicole Rivellli/HBO

The moment even caught the attention of The Wire creator David Simon, who wrote on Twitter how he heard the whistle "from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I'd lost my s---."

"It's the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last," he tweeted.

Fans were given another Sunday tribute to Williams, who died earlier this month at the age of 54, at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

Kerry Washington took the stage to present the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for which he was nominated, and called Williams a "brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon."

Though Williams, who was up for the award for his performance in Lovecraft Country, lost the category to Tobias Menzies of The Crown, Washington said, "Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you."