Taylor, whose birth name was Ashley Taylor Gerren, was also a young model.

Ashley Taylor Gerren, who starred on BET's reality series Baldwin Hills from 2007 to 2009, died on Sunday. She was 30. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Gerren, also known professionally as Gerren Taylor, started modeling at the age of 12 after being discovered by a talent scout. She appeared in America Is Beautiful, a 2007 documentary that explored America's beauty obsession, but her big break came when she was cast on Baldwin Hills, a BET reality series about teenagers from the Los Angeles neighborhood of the same name. The show, which ran for three seasons, launched Taylor's career.

Gerren Taylor Image zoom Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

"The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of BET's Baldwin Hills," BET said in a statement provided to EW. "The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET's thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley's friends and family during this time."

Ray Cunningham, a fellow BET star who appeared on College Hill: Virginia State University, shared news of Gerren's death on Instagram.

"Just got the worst news ever and I'm still not processing it fully," he wrote, sharing a video of the two friends. "The #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill. I was sneaking her into parties with me."

Friends and co-stars also shared tributes on Gerren's final Instagram post, expressing their shock and love.

After leaving Baldwin Hills, Gerren decided to pursue modeling full time and signed with Ford Modeling Agency where she worked for designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Betsey Johnson.