From Bad Bunny to bad Kitty: Music superstar joins Narcos: Mexico

Rapper Bad Bunny is joining the cast of Narcos: Mexico season 3 playing Arturo "Kitty" Paez.

Bad Bunny is about to be one bad Kitty.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to make his acting debut as a guest star in season 3 of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico. The Puerto Rico native will play Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s (Manuel Masalva) gang called the “Narco Juniors” – rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence.

There will be plenty of new faces when the hit series returns. Star Diego Luna has exited after two seasons, while original Narcos actor Wagner Moura, who memorably played Pablo Escobar, is returning behind-the-scenes to direct two episodes. Set to return in front of the camera are Mexico alums Masalva, Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

Joining Bad Bunny in entering this high-stakes world of drugs and crime are new series regulars Luisa Rubino, Alberto Guerra, and Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Awkward breakout Beau Mirchoff.

