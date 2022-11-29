Back in the Groove sneak preview: One young stud has serious mommy issues

Twenty-four years after he romanced Angela Bassett in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Taye Diggs is helping a fresh group of forty-something women find love as host of Hulu's wild new reality show Back in the Groove.

In the eight-episode series, three single women — Steph, 41; Brooke, 42; and Sparkle, 43 — descend on The Groove Hotel (actually a resort in the Dominican Republic), where two dozen twenty-something men are waiting to woo them, date them, and otherwise assist them in getting their mojo back. These men are young, they're eager, and they're definitely competitive. But as EW can reveal in this exclusive clip from the Dec. 5 series premiere, one of the guys — a baby-faced 22-year-old named Steven — is hiding something major from everyone.

Back in the Groove Steph, Brooke, and Sparkle on 'Back in the Groove'

"I came in here with a pretty big secret," says Steven. "It's weird keeping a secret from the guys. They have no idea who I am." So who is he? Readers, we're not going to spoil it for you. This is a twist that must be seen to be believed — so watch the full clip above, and then meet us back here for a debrief.

[waits patiently]

A real TWIST, right? It's like The Mole meets My Mom, Your Dad. Appearing on a reality TV dating show with your single-and-ready-to-mingle mom seems like a real recipe for awkwardness, which is no doubt what producers had in mind. Let me know below if your interest is piqued, or if Steven's secret feels too close for comfort.

Back in the Groove premieres Monday, Dec. 5, and two new episodes will drop nightly until December 8.

