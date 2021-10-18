EW has an exclusive preview of the first group shot of The Bachelorette star and her potential husbands.

Here's a first look at Bachelorette Michelle's 'class photo' with her men

We're just one day away from the new season of The Bachelorette — which premieres Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC — but for Michelle Young, the 28-year-old teacher handing out the roses, school is already in session.

From the looks of this exclusive preview of Michelle's group shot with her 30 potential husbands, it's clear that the "teacher's pet" theme is going to be a prominent one this season. Not only have producers decided to infantilize the men by having Michelle hold a sign that reads, "My First Day, Miss Young's Class," some of the guys seem to be going all in on the student cosplay.

The Bachelorette Credit: ABC

Looks like Rodney (front row, third from left) decided to show up in an adult apple costume, while Chris S., the dude next to him, went full "little British schoolboy" with his suit jacket and short pants. As for Daniel (front row, second from right) — he's actually a firefighter, so maybe he just rolled up at the Indian Wells Resort on night right after finishing a shift at work.

Finally, a question: When did it become acceptable to wear sneakers with a full suit? Looking at you, Olu (front row, second from left) and Brandon J. (next to Michelle, right).

See you back here tomorrow night, rose lovers!

