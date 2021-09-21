A bunch of hunks come a-courting in this exclusive sneak peek at Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette.

Here's your first look at the new Bachelorette: 'Looks like you already got me by the balls'

The Bachelorette Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There's less than one month to go before the premiere of the second season of ABC's The Bachelorette this year, rose lovers — and it's time to debut the very first footage of Michelle Young and the men vying for her heart.

The 28-year-old teacher from Edina, Minn., is also a former college basketball player, and at least one of her 30 suitors goes with a b-ball themed gimmick right out of the limo: "Looks like you already got me by the balls!" (Ba-dum-bum!)

Michelle Young on The Bachelorette Credit: ABC

Definitely looking forward to watching Michelle school some of these guys on the court this season. (And perhaps beating them in a push-up contest?)

Of course, what Bachelor Nation really wants from this teaser is a glimpse of Michelle's potential husbands! Here are the six guys we see clearly:

Bachelorette grab A first look at Michelle's men on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: ABC

It's notable that ABC included the dude in the bottom right corner: That's new Bachelor Clayton Echard — though both the network and Warner Bros., which produces the Bachelor franchise, have yet to announce him officially.

Watch the full preview above, rose lovers, and meet me back here on Oct. 19 for my first Bachelorette recap. Until then, I'll be working on my triceps, because Michelle Young is definitely #armgoals.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: