Bachelorette Katie Thurston reveals past sexual assault

During a group date on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston told the men about an assault she experienced 10 years ago.

The Bachelorette Close this dialog window Streaming Options

A group date turned serious on Monday's episode of ABC's The Bachelorette when star Katie Thurston revealed that she's a survivor of sexual assault.

During a group discussion about accountability and honesty led by former Bachelor Nick Viall, Thurston shared a story she said "a lot of people don't know, including my own mom." She went on to detail an incident that happened 10 years ago on New Year's Eve.

"I had been drinking, and I was involved in a situation where there wasn't consent," she said. "And I was in denial about what happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him, because I didn't want to believe what actually had happened."

Thurston, who won fans over with her confidence and sex-positive attitude on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, told the men that the assault left her with "a very unhealthy relationship with sex." It took years, but Thurston said she now feels "open and comfortable talking about it." She added, "I just want you guys to know I've come a long way from who I was 10 years ago, and how important consent is."

This isn't the first time a Bachelor franchise contestant has talked openly on the show about a past sexual assault. In 2019, Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed that she and two of her friends were drugged and raped while in college.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: