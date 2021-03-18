ABC just released some hair-raising photos of the 34 men who could vie for Katie Thurston's heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Katie's potential Bachelorette men are here, and so is their terrible hair

Heads up, Internet sleuths! With production on the new season of The Bachelorette beginning soon, ABC has released the names and photos of the 34 guys who may vie for Katie Thurston's hand come this Spring.

Some of these men could be cut before shooting begins — especially if any of them are found to have problematic behavior in their past that didn't show up on initial background checks.

For the purposes of this post, however, the only problematic thing I want to focus on is the VERY UNFORTUNATE hair situation happening for so many of these men. Buckle up, rose lovers: Pandemic hair is real, and it's terrifying.

Brandon, 26 (Mokena, Ill.):

What in the name of all that's holy...? Did Brandon cut his hair with those lefty scissors they give kids in kindergarten? Also, what would you call this style... "Bowl Cut: Interrupted"?

Brendan, 26 (Toronto):

The only explanation for these bangs is that Brendan is a huge fan of There's Something About Mary.

Jeff, 31 (Cranford, N.J.):

Dear grown men of 2021: "Mod Hair Ken" is not a good look. Thanks!

Landon, 25 (Bakersfield, Calif.)

The first comment on this photo says it all: "It looks like he licked his hand and ran it right down the center of his hair!"

Hunter, 34 (San Angelo, Texas):

Digging the tattoos. But that hair is giving me hedgehog vibes.

There's one "lewk" I can get behind, only because I admire this guy's true commitment to a throwback '90s vibe. Rose lovers, meet Marty, 25 (Reno, Nev.):

The high-top fade! The stone-washed denim! The chains! The aviators! Marty may have been a wee toddler in the '90s, but he knows its style well.

Take a look at all of Katie's (potential) men on the official Bachelorette Facebook page.

