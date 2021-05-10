The first footage from Katie's season of ABC's The Bachelorette includes shirtless men, smooches, and one tacky sex toy.

Here's your first sneak peek at The Bachelorette, and yes, that's a blow-up doll

The Bachelorette Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Correct me if I'm wrong, rose lovers, but I believe the new season of ABC's The Bachelorette contains a franchise first. In EW's exclusive preview of Katie Thurston's upcoming season, the men pull out all sorts of silly stops to get her attention — arriving in an RV, dressing as a cat, showing up in an oversized gift box — but one man boldly (sadly, terribly) goes where no contestant has gone before. Behold:

Bachelorette frame grab Credit: ABC

Yep. That's a blow-up doll, folks. Not since Adam brought his "Adam Jr." doll with him on Rachel Lindsay's season has a suitor made such a creepy miscalculation in his effort to do something "cute." Even if we assume that the guy was attempting to reference Katie's sex-positive entrance on Matt's season of The Bachelor... it's still a fail. Of course, the other men vying for Katie's heart are psyched to see a competitor do something so tacky.

Bachelorette gif Credit: ABC

Aaaand.... moving on. Also featured in this jam-packed preview: smooches, shirtless cowboys, tears, and our first look at Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as temporary hosts.

Watch the full video above, rose lovers.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: