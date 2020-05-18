Bachelorette star Hannah Brown apologizes for using the N-word

The Bachelorette type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is apologizing for using a racial slur on Instagram Live.

The reality star used the N-word while attempting to rap the lyrics of DaBaby's "Rockstar" on Saturday.

"I owe you all a major apology," Brown wrote in her Instagram Story on Sunday. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Brown was the star of last year's season 15 of Bachelorette and previously won season 28 of The Bachelor flagship show.

According to CNN, former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez posted a statement on her Instagram Stories slamming Brown: "How are people still gonna defend CELEBS with access to SOOO much privilege, knowledge, and education saying the N-word...even if it's 'just the lyrics to a song'...especially when that person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyrics first ... We've GOT to hold people accountable to do better otherwise we're continuing to prioritize the feelings of white people (and someone we 'stan') over ending our country's loooong history of casual racism and flippant anti-blackness."

Brown was initially confronted about using the word in the post's comments, according to PEOPLE, and claimed during the livestream she didn't realize she even said it. "I did? I'm so sorry ... No, I was singing ... I'm so sorry. I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, 'Oh God.' I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that. We don't say that word. Y'all can think I said whatever I did or think I'm something I'm not, but I'm not that. Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking."

Tyler Cameron, who competed for Brown's affection on The Bachelorette, urged fans not to be too hard on his costar: "In these moments you have the opportunity to bury someone or lift them up. We need to lift [Hannah Brown] up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let's learn and lift each other up with love."

