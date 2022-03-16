The Bachelorette will have two Bachelorettes next season

For the first time in Bachelorette history, two women will hand out roses all season long.

Seeing as Bachelor Clayton Echard ended up alienating all of his final three women — Susie, Rachel, and Gabby — producers had no shortage of potential Bachelorette candidates. Which may be why they chose two! Both Rachel Recchia, 25, and Gabby Windey, 30, will co-star in season 19 of The Bachelorette.

And unlike season 11 — which started with the male contestants choosing between two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson — Rachel and Gabby will both stick around and date the same pool of guys all season long. Most dramatic! Twist! Ever!

ABC announced the news during Tuesday's dumpster fire season finale of The Bachelor. Host Jesse Palmer broke the news to Gabby and Rachel, who seemed truly shocked by the co-Bachelorette revelation.

Are you happy about this twist, rose lovers? And now that the Bachelorettes have been crowned, which women from Clayton's season do you want to see in Paradise? Post your thoughts below!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.

