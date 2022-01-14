The reality show contestant's sister confirmed his death, while his castmate Nick Viall remembered him as a "very kind, unique, and talented person."

Clint Arlis, who starred on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelorette season, dies at 34

The Bachelorette Nation has lost one of its own; according to his sister in an emotional Facebook post, season 11 star Clint Arlis died Tuesday at age 34.

Clint Arlis 'Bachelorette' star Clint Arlis dead at 34. | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," Taylor Lulek wrote Wednesday. "Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow."

She didn't provide further details on her brother's death.

Following news of Arlis' death, season 11 winner Nick Viall — who competed against Arlis for the affection of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson — remembered his costar on social media, tweeting his appreciation for the time they spent together on the show and beyond.

"I always enjoy [our] time and conversations," Viall wrote. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."

After making his Bachelorette debut in 2015, Arlis was eliminated on the third week of the competition. He made a notable mark on the series thanks to his popular "bromance" with fellow contestant John "J.J." Lane.

