The Bachelorette star answers our questions about Joey's red flags, saying goodbye to Aaron, and executing a proper "huju" (hug jump).

Bachelorette Charity Lawson on hometown dates and the art of the 'huju'

This week on The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson met the families of her final four men — Aaron, Joey, Xavier, and Dotun — and agonized over which one to eliminate. EW asked the Bachelorette to share her thoughts via email about the concerns Joey's uncle raised about his authenticity, why she ultimately decided to end things with Aaron, and, most importantly, how one properly executes a #huju.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Our first question requires a visual aid. (See below)

Bachelorette grab A classic 'Bachelorette' #huju | Credit: ABC

This is what #BachelorNation calls a "huju" (hug jump), and it often happens when couples reunite for hometown dates. Prior to being the Bachelorette, had you ever engaged in a huju before, and how difficult is it to execute properly?

CHARITY LAWSON: I never participated in an actual huju before being a part of the Bachelor franchise. I did it once as a contestant on Zach's season, and several times as the Bachelorette. They are not as easy as they might look, definitely takes some coordination and timing. It also doesn't help when most of my men are trees to climb!

Up until this point, you hadn't experienced any red flags with Joey, but then his Uncle Joe expressed some doubts that Joey was being his authentic self. After hearing this, why did you ultimately still decide to give Joey a rose?

When coming into a week as transformative as hometowns, I knew that important conversations were going to happen. In this situation, my connection with Joey was so profound it would take something major to really change the trajectory of where we were headed. I trusted every conversation and interaction Joey and I shared, and that's what I had to fall back on. I knew that at some point I would be able to have a conversation with him about it.

All of your family visits seemed to go well. What was one important conversation that we didn't see?

Every single one of these family visits was so sincere and beautiful, and I think that serves as a testament to the types of guys I had at that point in the journey. I had a really beautiful conversation with Joey's mom, and I cherished her words from the moment she said them to me. She was so excited and happy for Joey but also as a mom rightfully protective over him, and being able to bond over that and give her some aspect of comfort in that moment was special.

The Bachelorette - Charity and Aaron Charity and Aaron on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: ABC

It was clearly very hard for you to say goodbye to Aaron, and yet you had to move forward and continue your journey with Joey, Dotun, and Xavier. How did you get in the right headspace to keep going?

At that point it's so hard to say goodbye to anyone. I remember thinking at that ceremony, "If I had more time, could things be different right now?" But I think AGAIN everything happens for a reason, and I was excited to continue to individualize these relationships for what they were. I had three amazing guys, so knowing I was one step closer to my forever is what I reminded myself in the moment.

Dotun's mom promised that if you pick her son, she'd "whisk you away" to Nigeria and throw you a "nice wedding." Hypothetically speaking, if this happened, what would you think of allowing ABC's cameras to come along so the Bachelor franchise could have its first-ever Nigerian wedding special?

There is something so beautiful about the sacredness and intimacy of a wedding, so I haven't really thought about having cameras around. We have seen wedding specials before, but it's been a minute since Bachelor Nation has had one. I think if that were to be the outcome of my season, it could be fun and a beautiful way to highlight Dotun's culture while showcasing a strong relationship and depiction of Black love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: