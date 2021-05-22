The Bachelorette Australia casts first openly bisexual lead

Both male and female contestants will compete on Australia's version of The Bachelorette for Brooke Blurton, the first openly bisexual star of the franchise.

There are at least 37 international versions of The Bachelor franchise out there, and one of them — The Bachelorette Australia — is about to do something groundbreaking. On May 20, the show announced that its next star will be Brooke Blurton, a 26-year-old youth worker who is openly bisexual. She'll be choosing from both male and female contestants when her "journey" to find love begins later this year.

"I am so ready for this," said Blurton in a statement. "Having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life is a truly unique and special experience." As a Noongar-Yamatji woman, Blurton will also be show's first Indigenous lead.

Filming on the new season will begin next month. Though the American Bachelor franchise has never cast an openly LGBTQ lead, contestant Demi Burnett came out as bisexual during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood, meanwhile, recently revealed that he is gay.