Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert reveal how much they were offered to be the Bachelor

Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert have opened up about how much money they earned and were offered during their time in the Bachelor franchise — and it varied from season to season.

Unglert appeared on Tartick's new money podcast Trading Secrets this week and revealed that he was not paid to appear as a contestant in season 13 of The Bachelorette. He returned to Bachelor Nation three more times: twice on Bachelor in Paradise and once on The Bachelor Winter Games.

"They hit me up and they're like, 'Hey, do you want to do Bachelor in Paradise, this other show? It pays 400 bucks a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days,' or something like that," Unglert told Tartick in the May 24 episode. "So I was like, 'Oh yeah, great; $400 a day, 30 days, $12,000, that's fantastic.'"

On the advice of friends, Unglert asked producers for $800 per episode based on his popularity but accepted a counteroffer of $600. He also claimed to have knowledge of other talent being paid $1,000 per appearance on the popular spin-off.

EW has reached out to representatives for The Bachelor for comment.

Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Bob D'Amico via Getty Images

For season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Unglert said he was determined to make more and requested a whopping $20,000 per episode, "or some absurd amount," though he later agreed to a nominal raise.

"When I said it, too, I was so vindicated," Unglert told Tartick. "I was like, 'They're not going to get me for a dollar less than what I need.' And then eventually, as time wore on, I said, 'Screw it.' I think I went down to like $602 a day."

He made a final appearance in 2018's The Bachelor Winter Games, earning $400 per day due to the shorter season.

Tartick said he's hoping to normalize the conversation around money and plans to host other reality TV stars from other franchises each month. He revealed that he was also not paid for his appearance on season 14 of The Bachelorette and did not accept the offer of $600 per episode on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, with a guarantee of $5,000 total should he appear less than 30 days.

Both Unglert and Tartick were approached about becoming the Bachelor, on seasons 22 and 23, respectively. Unglert said he passed on the producers' offer of $75,000, and he's currently in a relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who he met during his second turn on Bachelor in Paradise.

Tartick said he was offered $25,000 more than Unglert but also turned it down. The podcaster claimed that his friends Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann were also offered a $100,000 fee, with Underwood ultimately becoming The Bachelor.

Tartick is currently engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe, of The Bachelor (season 19) and The Bachelorette (season 11) fame.

Listen to the podcast episode below.

