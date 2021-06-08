The stars of the franchise share their thoughts on the longtime host's departure.

Bachelor nation stars react to Chris Harrison's exit: 'End of an era'

The Bachelor Close this dialog window Streaming Options

With Chris Harrison moving on to life after his final rose, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars he met along the way are reacting to his departure from the long-running ABC reality dating franchise.

Harrison confirmed that his Bachelor journey was over Tuesday on Instagram, and the shows' alumni quickly chimed in.

"Love you my friend," season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher commented on Harrison's post, adding a heart emoji.

Ashley Iaconetti, originally of The Bachelor season 19, wrote, "It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era. Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can't wait to see your next move. I love you."

JoJo Fletcher, Colton Underwood JoJo Fletcher and Colton Underwood | Credit: Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images (2)

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood shared, "Love you Chris. Thank you for your friendship."

Season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin chimed in,"wishing you the best in your next chapters, Chris. So much love."

Season 11 Bachelorette and recent Dancing With the Stars winner Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is currently cohosting the franchise with Tayshia Adams, commented, "You are truly irreplaceable as a host, thank you for all the years you put into this show and making it what it is. No one does it quite like Mr. Chris Harrison."

Race car driver and season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote, "Love you brotha. On to bigger and better things."

Catherine (Giudici) Lowe, who found love with Sean Lowe in The Bachelor season 17, wrote, "Love you @chrisbharrison. You have a lot to be proud about. Can't wait to support you in your next endeavors." Her husband chimed in, "It will never be the same. Love you buddy."

Jason Mesnick of The Bachelor season 13, wrote, "Congrats on the run buddy. The general public doesn't have any idea how much you helped us cast members… deal with the behind the scenes of the TV world. Looking forward to seeing you soon."

Dozens of additional former cast members chimed in on Harrison's announcement post, where he expressed his thanks for the support over his two-decade run.

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," Harrison wrote. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

The OG Bachelor host took a hiatus from his gig earlier this year after his comments defending season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell - of whom photos emerged showing her attending a sorority party in 2018 where she wore an antebellum-themed dress - were criticized. Harrison condemned the "judge, jury, executioner" view of those who attacked Kirkconnell online, while speaking with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. (Kirkonnell has since apologized for her "racist and offensive actions.")

Not long after Harrison's social media announcement, ABC released a statement addressing his exit.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise," the network said. "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: