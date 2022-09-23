Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless
The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
"If Brandon doesn't come down the stairs today, I will be a little disappointed," says Serene Russell, whom y'all may remember as the nice, normal young lady who definitely deserved better than season 26 Bachelor Clayton Echard.
When Brandon does, in fact, come down those Paradise stairs, Serene forgets to breathe. Don't stress, honey — Brandon is also "nervous as hell" to talk to you.
Serene and Brandon's meet-cute is monitored closely by three other Paradisians: Lace Morris, Teddi Wright, and Genevieve Parisi, who are sitting on a daybed nearby. "We might start seeing them make out in, like, a minute," notes Lace. "Like, look at them!"
Indeed, it does seem like Serene and Brandon could have the makings of a Paradise super-couple — a.k.a., a couple that stays together for all three weeks of filming. Watch the clip above, rose lovers, and let me know if you agree.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, on ABC.
