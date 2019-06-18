Sure, Hannah’s “journey” on The Bachelorette is still in mid-trainwreck mode, but it’s never too early to start thinking about all of the cast-offs who’ll wind up in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise. Let’s get to know the men and women who will battle it out for love, roses, and a crab-free bed when season 6 premieres August 5 on ABC.
Blake Horstmann
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 14)
Best known for: Excessive sweating, losing out on being the Bachelor.
Bibiana Julian
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 22), Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor in Paradise (season 5)
Best known for: Crying, saying “mic drop.”
Cam Ayala
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 15)
Best known for: Thinking it’s okay for a grown-ass man to give himself a catchphrase.
Katie Morton
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Seeming pretty… normal?
Clay Harbor
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 14)
Best known for: Leaving Becca’s season early to continue with his NFL career.
Demi Burnett
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Playing the role of villain so well, she got exactly what she wanted — a spot on Paradise.
John Paul Jones
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 15)
Best known for: Insisting that people call him by his full name, John Paul Jones.
Tayshia Adams
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Telling Colton that Cassie and Caelynn were there for the Wrong Reasons™.
Kevin Fortenberry
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 15)
Best known for: Um… walking in on Hannah and Jed mid-makeout?
Omyeka Ehie
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Breaking up Colton’s chat with Sydney by blowing an airhorn.
Sydney Lotuaco
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Interrupting Onyeka’s chat with Colton by banging pots and pans.
Derek Peth
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 12), Bachelor in Paradise (season 4)
Best known for: Getting engaged to Taylor on BiP. (They split last year.)
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Crying. My God, so much crying.
Chris Bukowski
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 8), Bachelor Pad (season 3), The Bachelorette (season 10), Bachelor in Paradise (season 1 and 2)
Best known for: Showing up where he’s not wanted.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Revealing to Colton that she was sexually assaulted in college.
Wills Reid
As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 14), Bachelor in Paradise (season 5)
Best known for: His snazzy style.
Hannah Godwin
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Getting dumped by Colton before her Fantasy Suite date even happened.
Annaliese Puccini
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 22), Bachelor in Paradise (season 5)
Best known for: Getting dumped by — and then chewing out — Kamil on the Paradise after-show.
Jane Averbukh
As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)
Best known for: Uh… I got nothin’, sorry.