Bachelor in Paradise season 6: Meet the full cast

By Kristen Baldwin
June 17, 2019 at 11:00 PM EDT

1 of 21

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Sure, Hannah’s “journey” on The Bachelorette is still in mid-trainwreck mode, but it’s never too early to start thinking about all of the cast-offs who’ll wind up in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise. Let’s get to know the men and women who will battle it out for love, roses, and a crab-free bed when season 6 premieres August 5 on ABC.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Blake Horstmann

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 14)

Best known for: Excessive sweating, losing out on being the Bachelor.

3 of 21

Bibiana Julian

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 22), Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor in Paradise (season 5)

Best known for: Crying, saying “mic drop.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Cam Ayala

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 15)

Best known for: Thinking it’s okay for a grown-ass man to give himself a catchphrase. 

Advertisement

5 of 21

Katie Morton

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Seeming pretty… normal?

6 of 21

Clay Harbor

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 14)

Best known for: Leaving Becca’s season early to continue with his NFL career.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Demi Burnett

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Playing the role of villain so well, she got exactly what she wanted — a spot on Paradise

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

John Paul Jones

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 15)

Best known for: Insisting that people call him by his full name, John Paul Jones. 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Tayshia Adams

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Telling Colton that Cassie and Caelynn were there for the Wrong Reasons™.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Kevin Fortenberry

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 15)

Best known for: Um… walking in on Hannah and Jed mid-makeout?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Omyeka Ehie

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Breaking up Colton’s chat with Sydney by blowing an airhorn.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Sydney Lotuaco

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Interrupting Onyeka’s chat with Colton by banging pots and pans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Derek Peth

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 12), Bachelor in Paradise (season 4)

Best known for: Getting engaged to Taylor on BiP. (They split last year.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Crying. My God, so much crying. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Chris Bukowski 

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 8), Bachelor Pad (season 3), The Bachelorette (season 10), Bachelor in Paradise (season 1 and 2)

Best known for: Showing up where he’s not wanted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Revealing to Colton that she was sexually assaulted in college.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Wills Reid

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelorette (season 14), Bachelor in Paradise (season 5)

Best known for: His snazzy style. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Hannah Godwin

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Getting dumped by Colton before her Fantasy Suite date even happened.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Annaliese Puccini

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 22), Bachelor in Paradise (season 5)

Best known for: Getting dumped by — and then chewing out — Kamil on the Paradise after-show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Jane Averbukh  

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As seen on: The Bachelor (season 23)

Best known for: Uh… I got nothin’, sorry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST