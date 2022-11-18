In this exclusive clip from next week's Paradise reunion, Rodney and Eliza see each other for the first time since their dramatic beach breakup.

Bachelor in Paradise reunion preview: Rodney puts Eliza on the spot

His time in Paradise may be over, rose lovers, but Rodney clearly still feels the sting of his dramatic beach breakup with Eliza.

In this exclusive clip from next week's two-part Bachelor in Paradise finale, Rodney and the rest of this season's Paradisians reunite in the Tealight Candle Thunderdome to rehash all the hookups, breakups, love triangles and other assorted drama that went down in season 8. This is the first time Rodney and Eliza have seen each other since she gave him a rose and then dumped him the next day for Justin — who ultimately rebuffed her request for a second chance.

Host Jesse Palmer starts the conversation by asking Rodney to recount the beginning of the end of his relationship with Eliza, specifically when he did not actively try to stop her from going on the date with new arrival Justin. "What I said to her was, 'If you don't know that it's me, you should go on the date.' Because I didn't want to be a hypocrite," Rodney explains. "I didn't want to be toxic or controlling, because that's not me, that's not my nature."

Of course it's not, sweet angel baby Rodney! Eliza reiterates that she really wanted Rodney to tell her not to go on the date — and, well, Rodney responds in a way that makes the Tealight Candle Thunderdome audience burst into applause. Team Rodney all the way!

Watch the full clip above, rose lovers, and I'll see you back here next week as we recap the end to the longest season of Bachelor in Paradise... EVER!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

