Bachelor in Paradise preview: The bombshells arrive, and the women ain't happy
The bombshells have arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, rose lovers.
For the first time in the show's history, Paradise is giving a Love Island-style twist to the format by bringing five new women in to cause a little romantic drama. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, the female contestants — Jessenia, from Matt's season of The Bachelor, Florence from The Bachelor Australia, and Sarah, Kate, and Eliza from Clayton's season — tour their new digs, chat with the guys, and otherwise make themselves comfortable on the beach. And the men LOVE it. "Five new girls come in, fresh off a plane, fresh out of a hotel," drawls Johnny. "They have that new beach Paradise smell."
Meanwhile, Paradise's current group of women have been shipped off to a hotel to mope and worry about what their men are doing.
"I hope they miss us at least a little bit," grumbles Jill. She shouldn't count on it. Looks like her current boo, Jacob, has his eye on Kate, while Logan is seen chatting up Florence, and Rodney has a flirtatious conversation with Eliza. The only woman who doesn't seem very perturbed is Serene, and with good reason — it would clearly take a lot to turn Brandon's head. That boy is smitten.
Watch the full clip above.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
