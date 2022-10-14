Bachelor in Paradise preview: The bombshells arrive, and the women ain't happy

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, five new women arrive in Paradise, which causes all the other ladies to start spiraling.
By Kristen Baldwin October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
The bombshells have arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, rose lovers.

For the first time in the show's history, Paradise is giving a Love Island-style twist to the format by bringing five new women in to cause a little romantic drama. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, the female contestants — Jessenia, from Matt's season of The Bachelor, Florence from The Bachelor Australia, and Sarah, Kate, and Eliza from Clayton's season — tour their new digs, chat with the guys, and otherwise make themselves comfortable on the beach. And the men LOVE it. "Five new girls come in, fresh off a plane, fresh out of a hotel," drawls Johnny. "They have that new beach Paradise smell."

Meanwhile, Paradise's current group of women have been shipped off to a hotel to mope and worry about what their men are doing.

Victoria, Genevieve, Shanae, Brittany, Lace, Jill and Serene on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
| Credit: ABC

"I hope they miss us at least a little bit," grumbles Jill. She shouldn't count on it. Looks like her current boo, Jacob, has his eye on Kate, while Logan is seen chatting up Florence, and Rodney has a flirtatious conversation with Eliza. The only woman who doesn't seem very perturbed is Serene, and with good reason — it would clearly take a lot to turn Brandon's head. That boy is smitten.

Watch the full clip above.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

