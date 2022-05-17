The former football player-turned-sports commentator is now officially the face of all things Bachelor.

Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

When Bachelor in Paradise returns for its eighth season this fall, there will be a new host dropping in once an hour to cause chaos before heading back to his air conditioned hacienda: Jesse Palmer!

Palmer will replace the rotating cast of guest hosts who appeared on the beach last season, including David Spade and Lil Jon. Nothing against Palmer, rose lovers, but I will say I'm a bit disappointed. Will Jesse Palmer be able to give us the kind of energy Lil Jon served when impersonating Maurissa last season?

Bachelor in Paradise GIF Lil Jon, host extraordinaire. | Credit: ABC

Will he be able to shade the contestants with as much wry glee as David Spade?

Bachelor in Paradise GIF David Spade, over it. | Credit: ABC

Doubtful. That said, we do know that Palmer is an expert at the mysterious eyebrow raise, and that's sure to come in handy during the contentious and crab-filled adventures on the beach.

Bachelor gif Very mysterious. | Credit: ABC

ABC has yet to announce the cast or the premiere date for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. With the upcoming season of The Bachelorette premiering on July 11, it's likely Paradise won't return until early September.

