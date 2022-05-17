Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise
When Bachelor in Paradise returns for its eighth season this fall, there will be a new host dropping in once an hour to cause chaos before heading back to his air conditioned hacienda: Jesse Palmer!
EW has confirmed that Palmer, who took over as host of The Bachelor from Chris Harrison last year — and then took over Bachelorette hosting duties from Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in March — will be manning the rose palapa once Paradise descends on Mexico's Playa Escondida for the new season. Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams will return as bartender/beach therapist.
Palmer will replace the rotating cast of guest hosts who appeared on the beach last season, including David Spade and Lil Jon. Nothing against Palmer, rose lovers, but I will say I'm a bit disappointed. Will Jesse Palmer be able to give us the kind of energy Lil Jon served when impersonating Maurissa last season?
Will he be able to shade the contestants with as much wry glee as David Spade?
Doubtful. That said, we do know that Palmer is an expert at the mysterious eyebrow raise, and that's sure to come in handy during the contentious and crab-filled adventures on the beach.
ABC has yet to announce the cast or the premiere date for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. With the upcoming season of The Bachelorette premiering on July 11, it's likely Paradise won't return until early September.
