Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise

The former football player-turned-sports commentator is now officially the face of all things Bachelor.
By Kristen Baldwin May 17, 2022 at 01:00 PM EDT
Bachelor in Paradise

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

When Bachelor in Paradise returns for its eighth season this fall, there will be a new host dropping in once an hour to cause chaos before heading back to his air conditioned hacienda: Jesse Palmer!

EW has confirmed that Palmer, who took over as host of The Bachelor from Chris Harrison last year — and then took over Bachelorette hosting duties from Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe in March — will be manning the rose palapa once Paradise descends on Mexico's Playa Escondida for the new season. Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams will return as bartender/beach therapist.

Palmer will replace the rotating cast of guest hosts who appeared on the beach last season, including David Spade and Lil Jon. Nothing against Palmer, rose lovers, but I will say I'm a bit disappointed. Will Jesse Palmer be able to give us the kind of energy Lil Jon served when impersonating Maurissa last season?

Lil Jon, host extraordinaire.
| Credit: ABC

Will he be able to shade the contestants with as much wry glee as David Spade?

David Spade, over it.
| Credit: ABC

Doubtful. That said, we do know that Palmer is an expert at the mysterious eyebrow raise, and that's sure to come in handy during the contentious and crab-filled adventures on the beach.

Very mysterious.
| Credit: ABC

ABC has yet to announce the cast or the premiere date for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. With the upcoming season of The Bachelorette premiering on July 11, it's likely Paradise won't return until early September.

