Bachelor in Paradise: Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess join roster of guest hosts

The stars join David Spade and other celebs who will guest host season 7 of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess will be among the guest hosts for this season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Forget Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? ABC has a different question for celebrities: Who Wants a Free Trip to Mexico in Exchange for Some Light Hosting Duties?

The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres August 16 on ABC, is currently filming in Sayulita, Mexico. There's been no official word yet on the cast, but producers have plenty of Bachelor Nation rejects to choose from, since Paradise had to take the summer off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This will be Lil Jon's second time visiting the Bachelor franchise. Back in 2018, he stopped by Becca's season of The Bachelorette to drop some beats during her one-on-one date with Blake.

Here's hoping he'll set up those turntables in the Rose Palapa.