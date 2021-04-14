Stars celebrate newly out Bachelor alum Colton Underwood: 'You're free now'

"I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the season 23 star told host Robin Roberts. "The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Bravo's Andy Cohen tweeted, "You're free now, @colton," adding in a rainbow flag emoji.

"Schitt's Creek" star and multi-Emmy winner Dan Levy addressed the importance of the reality star sharing the news publicly: "'Coming out' can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will [undoubtedly] save lives today."

After Underwood's announcement, some on social recalled actor Billy Eichner's visit to the ABC reality dating show during season 23, when he gave the love seeker some advice, quipping, "Maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know!"

In response to his past comments and Underwood's news, Eichner tweeted, "I'm happy for @colton. If you're gay, be gay! I've been gay forever & I love it!"

Ever the funnyman, the Difficult People star suggested the former athlete might be in line for LGBTQ-related accolades -- before him. "Here's how Hollywood works: Colton's gonna get a GLAAD Award before I do," Eichner continued, adding crying/laughing emojis.

GLAAD Head of Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, released a statement Tuesday, reading, "Every LGBTQ person's journey to discovering and accepting their authentic self is different, and Colton Underwood's decision to share his truth with the public reminds us that there is no set timeline for coming out. Given the large and loyal fandom who know Colton from The Bachelor, his coming out and discussion of his faith will hopefully open eyes to the millions of out and proud LGBTQ people who are also people of faith."

The Challenge multi-season winning star Johnny Bananas posted a photo showing him with Underwood, captioning it, "So proud of my buddy @colton I admire your courage to live your truth, and happy to call you a friend."

Elan Gale, who served as executive producer during Underwood's Bachelor season tweeted, "Very happy for you, @colton."

Bachelor franchise producers also released a statement: "We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way."

