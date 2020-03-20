The Bachelor star Colton Underwood says he's tested positive for Coronavirus
The 28-year-old reality TV star took to instagram to urge his followers to "stay home."
Former Bachelor star and world-class fence-jumper Colton Underwood took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to announce that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
"I'm 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat pretty healthy," he said. "I became symptomatic a few days ago. Got my test results back today, and they are positive."
Underwood targeted his message at young people who think that coronavirus only threatens the elderly or people with preexisting conditions. "It's been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly," he said. "I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath." He went on to urge his followers to "stay at home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another."
The Bachelor is currently in quarantine in Huntington Beach, Calif., apparently with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her parents. "I'm fortunate to have them. Unfortunately that means we're all in this together at this point," he said. "We'll keep you posted. But we're in good spirits."
For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.
