This Baby Yoda Lego kit just became an Amazon best-seller — and it’s only $20

Just when you thought the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, couldn't get any cuter, Lego is here to up the stakes with a mini version of the beloved character. The breakout star from the hit Disney+ series has become the internet's favorite persona since his first appearance in 2019, spawning countless memes, t-shirts, and even the Child-themed slow cookers. Many clearly still want Baby Yoda merch everywhere in their homes, evident in the fact that Amazon shoppers have recently propelled Lego's Baby Yoda BrickHeadz kit to become a top-seller.