This Baby Yoda Lego kit just became an Amazon best-seller — and it’s only $20

Just when you thought the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, couldn't get any cuter, Lego is here to up the stakes with a mini version of the beloved character. The breakout star from the hit Disney+ series has become the internet's favorite persona since his first appearance in 2019, spawning countless memes, t-shirts, and even the Child-themed slow cookers. Many clearly still want Baby Yoda merch everywhere in their homes, evident in the fact that Amazon shoppers have recently propelled Lego's Baby Yoda BrickHeadz kit to become a top-seller.
Amazon shoppers have crowned this Baby Yoda BrickHeads kit the best-selling toy building set on the site right now, beating out other Mandalorian-themed kits such as the Trouble on Tatooine set and one of Mando's Razor Crest. The 295-piece set is only $20 and already has a 4.9-star rating from more than 10,000 shoppers. Some call it a kit that's "really fun to put together" and a "must-have for Mandalorian fans."
A two-in-one kit that includes not just Grogu (the Child's real name) but his bounty hunter, Mando, as well, this Baby Yoda BrickHeadz set is one of many from Lego that you can get of the force-controlling being (including one that comes with 1,000 pieces). Mando in the BrickHeadz set holds his sniper rifle, while the Child is sitting in his now-iconic crib; you can even separate Baby Yoda from his hovering pram, too.
One shopper said this BrickHeadz kit was "too cute to pass up," adding, "If you're looking for something adorable to build to put on your bookcase or display shelf, this is a fun little diversion."
Another added that this adorable set of the Child and Mando was almost impossible to resist. "I built it immediately upon arrival," said the shopper. "Now it sits on my desk at work, bringing a gleeful smile to my face every time I look at it… this was a lot of fun to build. It was fairly simple and moderately priced. I would recommend this to anyone whether or not you love Star Wars, The Mandalorian, or Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda)."
While the Lego BrickHeadz kit of Baby Yoda is a best-seller at Amazon, it's also available at Walmart for the same price. Shop it below and read more coverage of The Mandalorian here.
Buy it! Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 Building Kit, $19.99 at walmart.com or amazon.com
