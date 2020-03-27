The U.S. Army has rolled out a Baby Yoda tank

Image zoom Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

"Wars not make one great"?

Try explaining that to this M1 Abrams armored tank that somebody branded with the unofficial name of everybody's favorite breakout character from The Mandalorian.

The U.S. Army tweeted from its official account a shot of a tank (okay, "armored track vehicle") bearing the moniker "Baby Yoda."

I mean, they are both green?

The Army used the hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithYou. But just remember: "A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack."

The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped filming earlier this month. Given that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a lot of shows off the air, and Disney has demonstrated a penchant for releasing planned content early for families staying at home, it wouldn't be too surprising if we end up seeing the next season sometime before next fall. There have been reports of new actors joining the cast such as Michael Biehn (Aliens) and Rosario Dawson (Sin City), but Disney has not confirmed any of these reports despite the season having already been shot.

Related: