May the Fourth be with you in finding the Baby Yoda nebula on Star Wars Day

This is the way to see Grogu in the sky.

By Jolie Lash
May 04, 2021 at 04:23 PM EDT
Bounty hunting is a complicated profession and so is stargazing.

Earlier this year, a nebula in Canis Major — NGC 2359 — was dubbed the Baby Yoda Nebula after someone recognized just how much the cloud of dust and gas looked like The Mandalorian's Grogu.

Powered by the debris of a Wolf-Rayet star, which has a mass 10-80 times bigger than our own sun (according to Caltech), the brightly colored nebula, from some angles, does look like Mando's charge – green, adorable and with those trademark pointy ears.

And with it being May the Fourth (Star Wars day) folks with astrological know-how have detailed how to spot the Grogu nebula in the sky. But, you're going to need a telescope — or a friend's telescope — before you can say "SOOGAA!"

According to AstroBackyard.com, the way to find it is to locate Sirius (a.k.a. the brightest star in the sky), and aim the telescope 8 degrees northeast of it. Astronomy.com recommends a telescope of at least six-inches (preferably bigger) to be able to spot the Baby Yoda nebula.

If you're a Marvel fan, NGC 2359 is more commonly known as Thor's Helmet , and older images do show it with a golden glow.

Credit: Esa/Sipa/Shutterstock

If unlike Baby Yoda, you can't do your own magic hand thing (with a telescope), there's plenty of additional ways to celebrate May the Fourth. EW's rounded up some of the best new Star Wars merch you can check out. Or, have a gander at the ways franchise stars like Mark Hamill and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal are celebrating the day via social media.

