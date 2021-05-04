This is the way to see Grogu in the sky.

May the Fourth be with you in finding the Baby Yoda nebula on Star Wars Day

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession and so is stargazing.

Earlier this year, a nebula in Canis Major — NGC 2359 — was dubbed the Baby Yoda Nebula after someone recognized just how much the cloud of dust and gas looked like The Mandalorian's Grogu.

Powered by the debris of a Wolf-Rayet star, which has a mass 10-80 times bigger than our own sun (according to Caltech), the brightly colored nebula, from some angles, does look like Mando's charge – green, adorable and with those trademark pointy ears.

And with it being May the Fourth (Star Wars day) folks with astrological know-how have detailed how to spot the Grogu nebula in the sky. But, you're going to need a telescope — or a friend's telescope — before you can say "SOOGAA!"

According to AstroBackyard.com, the way to find it is to locate Sirius (a.k.a. the brightest star in the sky), and aim the telescope 8 degrees northeast of it. Astronomy.com recommends a telescope of at least six-inches (preferably bigger) to be able to spot the Baby Yoda nebula.

If you're a Marvel fan, NGC 2359 is more commonly known as Thor's Helmet , and older images do show it with a golden glow.

Thor's Helmet Emission Nebula Credit: Esa/Sipa/Shutterstock