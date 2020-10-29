Baby Yoda immortalized with official portrait in London's National Portrait Gallery

"The Mandalorian and Child" instillation marks the premiere of the Disney+ series' second season.

Baby Yoda and his adopted dad got the royal treatment in the U.K. this week as season 2 of The Mandalorian is about to arrive on Disney+.

Those who attend London's National Portrait Gallery in the West End will be able to bask in the glow that is the lil' Force-wielding tyke's official portrait, dubbed "The Mandalorian and the Child," which is part of a new Star Wars-themed art installation to celebrate the link between the British industry and the franchise's history.

The oil painting will hang beside portraits of other Star Wars figures in the gallery, including Alec Guinness (Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy), Thandie Newton (Val in Solo), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso in Rogue One), Riz Ahmed (Bodhi Rook in Rogue One), Gareth Edwards (Rogue One director), and Ben Morris (VFX supervisor on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi).

Plus, there will be Star Wars concept art created by Doug Chiang, John Park, and Christian Alzman. So, come for the Baby, stay for other treasures from the galaxy far, far away.

Image zoom Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney+

The free ticketed event to see Baby Yoda as art will be held for a limited time from this Friday to Saturday. The Mandalorian season 2, meanwhile, premieres on Disney+ tomorrow.