Gen-Z Baby-Sitters Club assembles in first look at Netflix's new series

Netflix has lifted the veil on its upcoming Baby-Sitters Club reboot, revealing the first official poster and new cast members who will lead the girl-power dramedy across 10 30-minute episodes chronicling a band of headstrong middle-schoolers who start a babysitting business in their small town of Stoneybrook.
The new key art (above) shows new cast members Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez sitting atop a multi-colored bed in a recreation of an image that appeared on the cover for one of Ann M. Martin's Baby-Sitters Club books the series is based on.
With inspiration lifted from Martin's titles, The Baby-Sitters Club also stars Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein as the single mother of Grace's Kristy Thomas and her love interest, respectively.
The Baby-Sitters Club — led by showrunner Rachel Shukert (Glow) and Broad City's Lucia Aniello as executive producer and director — premieres soon on Netflix, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Check out the just-released key art above.
