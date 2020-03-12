Gen-Z Baby-Sitters Club assembles in first look at Netflix's new series

Oh, you still think the Avengers are the most powerful gang of superheroes on earth? That's cute!

Netflix has lifted the veil on its upcoming Baby-Sitters Club reboot, revealing the first official poster and new cast members who will lead the girl-power dramedy across 10 30-minute episodes chronicling a band of headstrong middle-schoolers who start a babysitting business in their small town of Stoneybrook.

Image zoom Netflix

The new key art (above) shows new cast members Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez sitting atop a multi-colored bed in a recreation of an image that appeared on the cover for one of Ann M. Martin's Baby-Sitters Club books the series is based on.

With inspiration lifted from Martin's titles, The Baby-Sitters Club also stars Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein as the single mother of Grace's Kristy Thomas and her love interest, respectively.

Image zoom

The Baby-Sitters Club — led by showrunner Rachel Shukert (Glow) and Broad City's Lucia Aniello as executive producer and director — premieres soon on Netflix, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Check out the just-released key art above.

Related content: